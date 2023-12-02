Rs 20 lakh provided to each zone to tackle monsoon situation: Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) provided Rs 20 lakh funds for each zone to tackle the monsoon situation as intense rain was predicted for the next two days due to cyclone Michaung. The civic body will keep additional motor pumps in four zones where water logging was witnessed during the recent rainfall.

Speaking to the reporters mayor Priya Rajan said that the city recorded 20 cm of rainfall on November 29 and several areas witnessed water stagnation. Within a few hours the stagnated rainwater drained out through stormwater drains and motor pumps.

The water level in the canals increased during the recent spells which led to delay in rainwater draining in the low-lying areas.

"The contingency fund has increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh (2022), and an additional Rs 10 lakh has been provided today. A total of Rs 20 lakh given to each zone to higher required machinery and food for those who are evacuated from the low-lying areas. Additional motor pumps set up in Madhavaram, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Perungudi zones to drain out stagnated rainwater, " said Priya.

Also, the Kodambakkam area witnessed major water logging during the recent rainfall, so an additional 9 motor pumps have been kept ready. In addition, the officials are instructed to carry out tree pruning in the city ahead of the cyclone Michaung formation.

A commando team of 100 members and 25 members from the NDRF team arrived to tackle the flood situation after the cyclone landfall on December 4. At least 16,000 workers were deployed to pump out water from the roads during the night time.

"In the view of cyclone Michaung, we have instructed the zonal officials to evacuate people staying in the coastal areas to the community centers in the city. Also, we have hired 30 workers to attend complaints in 1913 complaint cell at ICCC, " added mayor.