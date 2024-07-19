Rs 11.37 crore allocated for Pozhichalur, Cowl Bazaar developmental works

CHENNAI: State Minister for HR and CE and CMDA PK Sekar Babu on Friday handed over a fund of Rs 11.37 crore to the District Rural Development Authority, Chengalpattu to take up infrastructure development works at Pozhichalur and Cowl Bazaar in St Thomas Mount Union.

An official release said that the construction of stormwater drain, road, and park development in Pozhichalur and Cowl Bazaar, which come under the Alandur and Pallavaram Assembly constituency, would be carried under the funds from the CMDA Project fund.

Minister handed over the fund to R Anamika, additional collector and project director, DRDA, Chengalpattu in the presence of Pallavaram MLA E Karunanidhi.