Rs 1,000 monthly dole a ‘historic leap’, says CM

CHENNAI: The monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads of family, the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,’ is a groundbreaking initiative that will reshape women’s welfare in India, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday.

The state will take a “historic leap” with the launch of the scheme on September 15, and the initiative will inspire other states in the country to roll out schemes to empower women, he said.

“Tamil Nadu takes a historic leap with the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai scheme, offering Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to 1,06,50,000 women family heads,” the CM said on X, formerly Twitter.