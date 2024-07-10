Rs 10 lakh seized from man for carrying without documents, money handed over to IT dept

CHENNAI: The Muthialpet police seized Rs. 10 lakhs from a man, in an inebriated state, during a vehicle check on Tuesday night.



As the man did not have proper documents, the police seized the cash and handed it over to the Income Tax Department.

Police informed the Income Tax officials, suspecting it might be a 'hawala' money, after the bike rider failed to produce valid documents and receipts for carrying the cash.

The man was identified as A Mohammad Nizamuddin of Chepauk and was employed at laptop sales and service centre at Ritchie Street.

The police said that Nizamuddhin's employers on Wednesday contacted the police and said that the money belonged to them and they would produce necessary documents to get it back from the IT department.

Nizamuddin has been detained for an inquiry.