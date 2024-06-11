Rs 10 lakh ransom demand: Auditor in Madipakkam receives threatening call from unknown number

CHENNAI: A shocking incident has come to light in Chennai's Madipakkam area, where an auditor received a threatening call from an unknown number demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

The caller threatened to harm the man's two sons, who are studying in a private school in Adambakkam, if the ransom was not paid.

According to the police, the man, identified as Gautham, received the call on his mobile phone on Thursday evening.

The caller, who spoke in Hindi, demanded the ransom and threatened to harm Gautham's sons if it was not paid.

Gautham, who was terrified, immediately informed the school authorities and the police.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. They have traced the call to a number in Chhattisgarh and are working to track down the culprit. Gautham's sons, who were unaware of the threat were found in school.

The incident has caused widespread concern in the area, with many parents expressing fear for the safety of their children.

The police have assured that they are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the children and to apprehend the culprit.

This incident highlights the growing concern of ransom demands and threats made to individuals over phone calls.

The police are urging people to be vigilant and report any such incidents immediately.