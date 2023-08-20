Rowdy snatches gold chain from elderly woman by posing as water can supplier

CHENNAI: A rowdy posed as a water can supplier and snatched three sovereigns of gold chain from a septuagenarian woman at Anna Nagar West on Saturday.

Police solved the case by arresting the suspect within four hours and he was sent to jail. The woman Gomathi (70), a resident of TVS Avenue in Anna Nagar West, was alone at her house when the stranger knocked at her door.

When she opened the door, he claimed to deliver the water can. Suddenly, he snatched three sovereigns of gold chain from her neck. Before she raised an alarm, the robber escaped from the spot.

Based on her complaint, JJ Nagar police registered a case and using CCTV footage, nabbed the suspect identified as Prakash alias ‘Lolai’ Prakash, 38, of Sathyavani Muthu Nagar in Otteri.

A police team recovered the stolen gold chain intact from him. Prakash is facing more than 21 cases including robbery cases.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.