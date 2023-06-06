Rowdy hacked to death by gang in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang near Maduravoyal on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Rajesh of Nerkundram. Police said that Rajesh has several cases, including murder and extortion against him.

On Monday evening, Rajesh was riding his motorcycle along Kandasamy Nagar 5th street in Maduravoyal when a group which came on two bikes collided onto Rajesh's vehicle.



Rajesh fell to the ground and as he got up to pick up an argument with the group, they rounded him up and started attacking him with weapons, police said.



Rajesh took to his heels, but the gang chased him and hacked him before fleeing the scene. Passerby who saw the young man lying unconscious with blood injuries alerted the police personnel who rushed to the scene and moved Rajesh to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Maduravoyal Police registered a case of murder and moved Rajesh's body for post mortem.



Preliminary investigations have suggested the murder to be a result of previous enmity. Madhuravoyal Police have secured five persons in connection with the murder and are investigating.