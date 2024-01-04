Row breaks at Captain Miller event as actress alleges harassment
It is worth remembering that she displayed displeasure on stage over actor Cool Suresh garlanding her during the 'Sarakku' film's press meet.
CHENNAI: Controversy erupted on social media as a video where actress and VJ Aishwarya Ragupathi was seen hitting a person for alleged harassment at the Captain Miller pre-release event on Tuesday.
Social media users expressed shock at the video. Speaking about this incident, Aishwarya wrote, " In that crowd, a guy harassed me. I faced him immediately and didn't let go until I started beating him. He ran, but I chased him, refusing to release my grip. I wasn't able to accept that he had the guts to grab a woman's body part. I shouted & attacked him. I have good people around me, and I know there are lots of kind and respectful humans in the world. But I feel too scared to be around these few percent of monsters.!!!"
The actor was present at the event since she has played a minor role in the film.
