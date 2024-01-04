Row breaks at Captain Miller event as actress alleges harassment

CHENNAI: Controversy erupted on social media as a video where actress and VJ Aishwarya Ragupathi was seen hitting a person for alleged harassment at the Captain Miller pre-release event on Tuesday.

Social media users expressed shock at the video. Speaking about this incident, Aishwarya wrote, " In that crowd, a guy harassed me. I faced him immediately and didn't let go until I started beating him. He ran, but I chased him, refusing to release my grip. I wasn't able to accept that he had the guts to grab a woman's body part. I shouted & attacked him. I have good people around me, and I know there are lots of kind and respectful humans in the world. But I feel too scared to be around these few percent of monsters.!!!"









The actor was present at the event since she has played a minor role in the film.



It is worth remembering that she displayed displeasure on stage over actor Cool Suresh garlanding her during the 'Sarakku' film's press meet.