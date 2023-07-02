Rough sea in Mamallapuram throws a spanner at fishing, tourist activities

CHENNAI: Sea was rough in the coastal town of Mamallapuram on Sunday forcing fishermen to stay indoors.

According to dwellers, the seawater crossed more than ten meters past the coastline after which fishermen rushed to shift their boats and nets which they had dried on the shore to another location to prevent damage.

On Sundays, fishing communities usually engage in minor repair works on the nets, which too was kept in abeyance, according to locals.

Tourists too gave a skip to the beaches dotting the Mamallapuram coast on Sunday due to the rough conditions. Owners of Cafes and restaurants near the coast were seen deploying cement bags outside their compounds to prevent damage to the buildings.