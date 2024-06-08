Rotary Club of Madras and Thari Aadiyagam onboard to empower hand loom weavers

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Madras Pallava and Thari Aadaiyagam announced a fundraising event with the Tamil scholar and great orator Solomon Pappaiah for the development of deprived hand loom weavers.

The office bearers of the Rotary Club of Madras Pallava and Thari Aadiyagam, an organization to empower handloom weavers held a press conference at Press Club, Chennai, on Saturday (June 8) to brief about the fundraiser event.

While addressing the media, the charter president of the Rotary Club of Madras Pallava, AL Chidambaram said that since the handloom weavers across the State has been facing livelihood insecurities as the rapid growth of power loom.

To safeguard and protect the livelihoods of the hand loom weavers and support their family, the Rotary Club has organised the fundraiser event on June 22 at Kalaignar Arangam, Chennai, he said.

The fundraiser event will be in the form of "Patti Mandram" on the topic of 'boon and bane of mechanisation'.

The patti mandram will be chaired by the popular Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah, said the charter president of the club.

The collected fund will be deposited in a bank account to empower the handloom weavers and their children, he added.

The president of the club TP Ramesh, treasurer S Paul Raj and Thari Aadaiyagam founder S Shanmugam marked their presence during the meeting.