Robbery on Gummidipoondi EMU train; 2 held

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in connection with the knifepoint robbery of passengers on an electric train near Gummidipoondi ten days ago. On March 5, around 10 30 pm, a five-member gang who had boarded the train when it was moving slowly between Kavarapettai and Gummidipoondi railway station threatened four passengers at knifepoint and took away their mobile phones and Rs 5000 in cash.

After the robbery, the gang pulled the ICC (inter communication chain) and jumped out of the train and escaped. Based on a complaint from the victim, Moulees, Korukkupet railway police registered a case and took up the investigation.

A special team headed by DSP K Ramesh conducted investigations and zeroed in on the suspects. On Thursday, Police arrested two accused- M Levin (26) and A Viji (24) - both from Tiruvallur district. Both of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are being made to arrest remaining accused Ganesh (27), Praveen (27), and Venkatesh (25).