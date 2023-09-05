Road rupture near Ramachandra Hospital concern for commuters

CHENNAI: During recent rains, the road in Erikarai Street near Ramachandra Hospital has been ruptured due to unstable soil, and the ongoing underground sewage pipeline works carried out by Chennai Metro Water Board.

The road poses a threat to the commuters, where several vehicles have got stuck or met with accidents in the past few days.

“The area was added to the Chennai Corporation limit 13 years ago, but only two years ago the development works were carried out in the locality. In 2021, the board commenced underground sewage pipeline works at Erikarai Street and Ponniamman Koil Street which is behind Ramachandran Hospital.

However, even before the completion of the work, road re-lay work order was issued. We insisted on completing the underground work before re-laying to avoid further road cuts,” said V Pugalventhan, a civic activist.

“Since the soil condition is not stable due to recent rain the road started to crack and we could spot potholes in the middle of the road.

People are facing a tough time and one day we witnessed a car and auto get stuck in the pit. As road condition is muddy and slippery it also poses a threat to the commuters,” he fumed.

Though the residents and civic activists raised multiple complaints and posted videos on social media the civic body authorities have not either inspected or acted against the issue.

There are educational institutions in the area, and the road used to be crowded especially during the peak hours. As many school and college students are using the road, the condition worsened in the last few days due to intense rain in the city.

“Residents complain that the government officials and contractors are lethargic in their work, and do not respond to the public. Instead, they act rudely towards the residents.

There has been irregular planning done by the contractors. We urge the civic body to act against the issue at the earliest before any mishaps occur,” said a commuter.

When contacted Ward 150 Councillor G Hemalatha stated that as the previous government did not carry out the work, both the underground sewage and drinking water project commenced two years ago. It is expected to be completed by end of the month.