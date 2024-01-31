Road cut works should be informed to officers and councillors, said Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Despite warning issued to the service departments regarding road cuts during the monsoon season, the councillors complained that Tangedco and the Metro Water Board dug up the road without permission and ward members were not informed though it is a planned road cut for maintenance works.



A Suganya of ward 109 councillor said that there is no coordination between the service departments especially the Tangedco and Metro Water Board. Recently, the electricity department dug up the road that damaged the drinking water pipeline. It is noted that the concerned department failed to inform and coordinate with the metro water department to understand the pipeline laid and carry out the work without damaging it

Since the service departments failed to inform the officers regarding the road cut and don't relay the roads. The ward councillors urged the authorities to instruct the departments to follow the protocols if no case would be registered against the concerned officials.

"This has been a perennial issue in Anna Nagar where the Tangedco dug up without permission and informing the officers and ward members especially during the northeast monsoon. When the road cut was stopped for three months. We are tired of escalating the issue to the higher authorities and there has been no response, " lamented ward 107 councillor Kiran Sharmili.

"With due permissions of GCC /Highways the service departments have started road cut works and various scheme works have been commenced from January 8. However, the concerned departments should inform the zonal level officers and ward members before carry out any underground works, " said the corporation commissioner.

Meanwhile, the ward councillors urged the mayor and corporation commissioner to take action against those who violate the protocols at Amma Unavagam.

MDMK councilor S Jeevan of ward 35 made a misogynistic comment saying that women are unhappy when they see another woman getting relief fund from the government. Mayor Priya Rajan and women councilors were against the statement of him.

Jeevan said that the cyclone relief fund Rs 6,000 did not reach many families in the city. He urged the government to provide the fund since every citizen were affected during the Chennai flood 2023.

Later, Jeevan said, "Women are jealous when they see another woman is getting the money given by the government. And they kept asking the ration shops and councilors regarding the fund." Mayor was against the comment and mentioned they shouldn't generalize on the topic.