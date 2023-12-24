RMC uses best tech, avoid mud-slinging: Met

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday appealed to all stakeholders to avoid spreading false accusations against the weather department, following various statements from the government regarding forecasts, blaming the Met for not properly predicting recent extreme rainfall in southern districts of Tamil Nadu. RMC rebutted claims that the meteorological department has not been using advanced technology for weather forecasts.

“India Meteorological Department uses high-speed computers, ISROs satellite facilities, radars and automatic weather collectors which are world class. Such instruments are used at RMC too, especially two doppler radars are in use to monitor Chennai weather and three doppler radars are in use to monitor south TN,” a release from RMC said. Best radar technicians in India are working at RMC, it added.

Major loss of life was averted due to warnings from the meteorological centre about cyclones Varda, Gaja, Nivar, Mandous, and Michaung, the statement further said.