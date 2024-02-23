Rly stations in Chennai division to be developed under Amrit Bharat station scheme

CHENNAI: Ahead of the inauguration of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway Chennai division B Vishwanath Eerya held a press meeting on Friday to discuss the various developments across the railway stations in the division.

In Southern Railway, the foundation stone will be laid for seven railway stations under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, and seven roads over bridges will be constructed in lieu of level crossings, besides dedicating 28 limited-use subways to replace the level crossings.

"Under phase 1, Tiruttani, Sullurpetta, and St Thomas Mount stations will be completed by March and the rest of the stations by October,'' said the DRM during the meeting.

Tirusulam Railway Station as it is situated near the airport and Chrompet railway station due to the footfall is also to be developed under the scheme.

Egmore to Chennai Beach Station work is in progress and the work will be completed by June.

The works were expected to be completed by March, but due to the rains, it was extended.

Vilivakkam Railway Station will be the fourth terminal in Chennai with all the facilities available. To construct a terminal there must be separate washing lines, pitlines, and a lot of other elements are required. The Elephant Gate Bridge will be commissioned by March 15th and in May the work will be completed. Basin Bridge will be uplifted to solve the issues during monsoon. The Kilambakkam Railway Station will be completed within 6 months. From Monday onwards there will be five trips during the peak hours (morning and evening) which are having service till Tambaram will be extended till Guduvanchery for the passengers, added the DRM.