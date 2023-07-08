Rly min Vaishnaw inspects steam heritage special train at central station

CHENNAI: Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Railways, Electronics and Communications and Information Technology inspected the steam heritage special tourist train at Dr MGR Central railway station here on Saturday.



Minister while inspecting the special 'T' train, resembling vintage steam heritage special, lauded the efforts of staff at Perambur carriage and wagon works, Avadi EMU car shed and Trichy golden rock workshop for the design and features of the train.



Addressing the media, the minister said, "The tourist train has been rolled out on an experimental basis and will be inducted into service in the next few months. On successful operations, many such tourist special trains will be rolled out."



According to official sources, the 'T' train comprises two locos of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) driving motor cars modified to resemble steam locos and attached to both ends of the train replicating the look and feel arrangement of first indigenously built steam loco No. F734.



Additionally, some of the features of the train are; the steam loco type arrangements, 48 seating arrangements in executive chair car, sunk in type snack tables provided in armrest pocket, provision for mobile charging point and USB port each for all passengers and protective film pasted on window glasses to prevent breakage of glasses due to stone pelting or other untoward events.



Besides this, the train is also equipped with two western style toilets at each coach, automatic hygiene and odour control device and anti-graffiti coating on toilet walls.



In case of the Public address and Passenger Information System (PAPIS) ; the train has been installed with GPS based PAPIS system along with two display units which shall give the information like position of the train in real time, both location and speed, name of the next station, start and terminal station details, safety and other messages.



The special train, above all facilities, has also installed a dining facility for 28 people along with flameless and integrated pantry arrangement.



And, indicating the budgetary outlay for Railways in Tamil Nadu, the Minister added, "The average budget outlay for the State during 2014-2023 is Rs 870 crore and the outlay has increased to Rs 6,080 crore during 2023-24. Additionally, many infrastructural projects are progressing at a steady pace in TN."

