Rising cyber crime cases: Police hold coordination meeting with banks and telecom service providers

CHENNAI: Cyber crime wing of Chennai Police have reverted over Rs 2 crore stolen money to the victims so far this year.

With the rise in cybercrime cases, City Police commissioner helmed a coordination meeting between police, banks and telecom service providers at the commissionerate on Friday

"In 2023, the cyber crime division of City police had registered 1526 cases in which 147 accused have been arrested, " an official release from the City police stated.

From traditional phishing and vishing scams to new frauds like 'Boss scam', electricity bill fraud, matrimonial scams, courier scams, conmen have taken newer methods to target public to defraud them through their phone.

"Time is crucial and since banks and telecom service providers help is needed in tracing the suspects, a co-ordination meeting was organized, " a police officer said.

At the coordination meeting, 60 nodal officers from different banks and mobile service providers participated, police said.

The stakeholders discussed about the challenges faced in tackling cyber crime cases and the need to expedite the processing of complaints filed through cybercrime helpline number 1930 and the valuable support of Nodal officers in assistance with the police.