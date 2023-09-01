Rights activists push for access audit at Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) has urged chief minister MK Stalin to order Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to conduct an audit along with disabled rights activists to ensure facilities in under construction Kilambakkam bus terminus.

In a petition to Stalin, the association alleged that the tactile floor for visually impaired persons has not been fully set-up in all the places. “There is no provision for setting up digital displays at all spots, which will make it difficult for the hearing and speech impaired people to know details about buses. It seems that there are no special facilities for severely disabled people to park their vehicles near buses to board-in easily. And there are no restrooms which fit the needs of the specially abled,” the petition said.

Noting that the lack of proper facilities for the disabled persons, TARATDAC has requested the chief minister to order the officials concerned to conduct a complete inspection soon, along with the representatives of the Association. “TARATDAC requests that human guides be appointed at this bus stand to make it a role-model for the entire country,” the petition said.

The Association also urged the CM to ensure 5 percent allotment of the shops, built inside the bus stand, to the disabled as per The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act.

A senior official attached to the planning authority who spoke on the issue said that the facilities for persons with disabilities are being provided in the new bus stand. The official also assured that all the facilities will be readied before the opening of the facility for public use.

A few days ago, DRA India (Disability Rights Alliance) urged the government to conduct an access audit to check floor slipperiness among others.

It may be noted that the facility is mired in several shortcomings including rain water inundation and inadequate traffic management plans. The inauguration of the bus stand is delayed as CMDA has taken measures to construct a new culvert and storm drains apart from widening roads around the upcoming bus terminus.