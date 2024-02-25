Riding triples: Container truck rams into bike killing 1, injuring 2

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died and two of his friends suffered grievous injuries after a container truck hit the bike they were riding on Maduravoyal-Poonamallee Road on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jeeva (24) of Perumal Koil Street, Maduravoyal. He along with two of his friends, Shyam Sundar (20) and Sathish (24) of the same neighbourhood were riding along the Maduravoyal-Poonamallee Road on a two-wheeler and had attempted to cross the road when they were hit by the truck.

The trio was thrown to the ground upon impact. Passerby rushed to their aid and moved them to a hospital nearby where Jeeva was declared as brought dead.

The other two are still undergoing treatment.

Police registered a case against the truck driver, Azad Ansari (26) of Jharkhand, and arrested him.