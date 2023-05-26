Riders robbed after freak accident in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: Two employees of a private hospital were robbed after a suspected road rage incident in Vyasarpadi on Wednesday. The victims Dinesh Chandra Raja (51) and Vinod (26) lost cash and mobile after they were attacked following a bike accident.

According to the police, the two-wheeler driven by the victims collided with the bike borne by the suspects near Basin Bridge. After an initial scuffle, the accused robbers demanded that they should be taken to a doctor in Vyasarpadi to treat their injuries.

Dinesh and Vinod agreed to pay for the treatment. However, the accused took them to a park behind Ambedkar College in Vyasarpadi, where a waiting gang attacked the two and robbed their cash Rs.10,000 and a mobile phone.

The victims who suffered injuries on their heads lodged a complaint with the MKB Nagar police station.