Richochet bullet from firing range hits house in Chengalpet; Woman has close shave

CHENNAI: A ricochet bullet from the firing range in Hanumanthapuram near Singaperumal Koil village in Chengalpattu village hit the wall of a house in a nearby village on Sunday morning.

A woman had a close shave as the bullet missed her, police sources said.

The firing range in Hanumanthapuram is regularly used by personnel of Indian Army, Paramilitary, and reserve police forces.

On Sunday morning, a bullet hit the wall of a house in Senneri village, about 3 km from the firing range.

The occupants of the house, Mohan and his wife, Jayalakshmi were unhurt.

As word spread, villagers filed a complaint to the Chengelpet taluk police claiming that such incidents happen frequently.

Since the firing range comes under the Maraimalai Nagar police, the case was transferred to them for further investigation.