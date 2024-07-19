Rhymes all through the night with a poetry open-mic in Chennai

CHENNAI: Akshara Chitty Babu is an 18-year-old student, who is fresh out of school. She seems animated to host her first ever event, where poetry will do the rounds. “As a teenager, I often struggle to deal with my emotions. Poetry is a medium for me to escape from reality. Everything that cannot be spoken is what I manage to write in my poetry,” she says.

Most of Akshara’s poetry is about the hardships she has faced with herself, and people surrounding her. “I am also hoping to publish my own anthology in the future,” she adds.

Poetry Night will be a safe space for artistes to showcase their poetry skills. There will be an interactive wall with poems that they can take. Also, there will be post-its that will be passed around in which they can write their favourite lines that have stuck with them from the other performers, and a whole lot of beautiful poetry rhymes surrounding the audiences.

“As an artiste myself, I listen to a lot of poetry and storytelling podcasts when I work on my pieces and it has definitely inspired my works. And to listen to the whole narration with its ups and downs is a soul stirring experience,” says Uma Bharathi, who is an architect by profession, and an artiste who is also hosting Poetry Night alongside Akshara. “Poetry is a really unique art form,” says Uma. It challenges conventions of language and form, encouraging creative expression. “We believe it can open doors of possibilities and creativity in the minds of the audience as well. Beyond everything, we believe words are something that could tie everyone together and could make everyone relate to art in some way or the other,” she adds.

Uma Bharathi

Do you find yourself in love with poetry? Or reading a book of poems ? Or do you write poems?

Bring in poetry that you write, love and cherish with a relaxed night with only poems, stories and spoken-word, at this open-mic.

You can perform both in Tamil and English, within five to seven minutes for each performer. “I would also like to add that we wanted to do this on a Friday evening to wrap up the week with poems and to start fresh for a weekend,” says Uma.

Poetry Night, open to poems, stories and tales will take place today, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm at Backyard, in Adyar.