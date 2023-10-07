RGGGH trains docs from Gujarat in healthcare leadership

CHENNAI: A team of 60 officials from the health department across various specialities from Gujarat are being trained at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital under the Healthcare Leadership Enhancement Programme.

They had an interactive session with Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday.

They also visited the medical facilities at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, RGGGH, TN Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Poonamallee Primary Health Centre and Tambaram GH. Subramanian said that the doctors visited patients and oversaw the treatment they were given.

“They appreciated the medical facilities at GHs, especially the robotic surgery equipment for cancer care and advanced medical Double Balloon Endoscopy equipment,” he added.

The health minister also presented the ‘Eat Right Stations’ award to the Tiruvallur and Avadi railway stations. The Food Safety Department is already issuing the certificate to restaurants and food preparation halls in temples. As part of a new venture, two railway stations, Tiruvallur and Avadi, were awarded the certificate.

As a part of the Kalaignar centenary celebrations, Subramanian announced that 100 camps will be held to enrol more people under the CM Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme on November 18. “A total of 1.44 crore families are benefitted under the scheme. After the announcement of organ donors being awarded with State honours, at least 4 people have been honoured by the government and 1,652 people have registered for organ donation,” he stated.

The minister reiterated that despite a surge in dengue cases, “the situation is under control. So far, 4 deaths have been reported in the State”.