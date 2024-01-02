RGGGH and dental college hospital to get new hostels

CHENNAI: The state health department will be constructing two hostels for medical students in Madras Medical College and Dental College in the coming year.

Health minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that a hostel facility for 620 people will be constructed at the Chennai Dental College and Hospital at a cost of Rs 64.90 crores. "The foundation for the same would be laid in January last week. Another hostel facility for 750 post graduate students will also be set up at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at a cost of Rs 135 crores. The building will be constructed in the premises of the dental college," said the health minister.

He added that Chief minister MK Stalin will be laying the foundation for these hostel facilities. The facilities will be constructed within a time span of 18 months.

Several facilities including a special dental clinic were inaugurated at the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and Hospital on Tuesday. Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the special dental clinic, canteen, and an art gallery at a cost of Rs 25.31 lakhs at the hospital.

The other facilities including the students common room, security room, laundry, room, and drinking water purifier were also launched for public use. Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu and health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was also present at the inaugural.

The health minister said that considering the need of another dental college in the State, the dental college was started in Pudukottai a few months ago, after seeking permission from the Union Health Ministry. The dental college in Chidambaram is also functioning to benefit the people, the minister said.

Talking about the MRB recruitment, he said that 2,242 Village Health Nurses are going to be selected by the Medical Recruitment Board. The work for granting merit marks to 1,021 doctors is going on and is expected to get over by January 20th, 2024. The orders for the selection of 983 pharmacists will be issued by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the work of selection of more than 1,200 health inspectors is also under progress.