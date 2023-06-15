Revolutionising children’s literature, one book at a time

CHENNAI: S Vinod, the visionary publisher behind Wakeup Books, hails from Sivakasi with a passion for creating something special for children. As a startup dedicated to publishing creative books for kids, Vinod embarked on this journey after completing his post-graduation in Bioinformatics, and conducting research at IIT Madras. Despite initial challenges and familial constraints, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to explore the educational sector.

While working a corporate job, Vinod found solace in researching and writing children’s books.After getting married, he decided to quit his job and fully devote himself to writing a book. “Just when I started, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and I came to know that parents were actively seeking engaging books for their children,” says Vinod.

His book struck a chord with families, quickly gaining popularity through word-of-mouth recommendations. Wakeup Books shifted gears, as the demand surged, channelling their energy into crafting even more captivating and imaginative titles. “We dedicated two to three months to complete each book, ensuring meticulous attention to content and illustrations,” shares Vinod. Their collection spans a wide spectrum, ranging from mythological sagas such as Ramayana and Mahabharata to unique educational concepts, leaving no topic unexplored.

Recognising the need to cater to the one-six years age group, Wakeup Books ventured into board books. “In Tamil Nadu, the availability of new board books was scarce, with the market flooded with second-hand options. We wanted to provide quality board books, and we mastered the manufacturing process,” he adds. Their board books quickly became a resounding success, prompting them to expand their creative offerings in Tamil.

With the monthly sale of 1000 books, and 20 to 30 new titles in the pipeline, Wakeup Books continues to revolutionise children’s literature. “Our goal is to deliver captivating content that not only entertains, but also imparts knowledge and facilitates easy learning. Complex concepts are simplified through beautifully illustrated pages, allowing children to enjoy and absorb information effortlessly,” the author-entrepreneur adds.

Among their notable successes are the timeless Tamil classics Athichudi and Tirukural, which have become bestsellers. Wakeup Books has also become a platform for aspiring authors. “We are also assisting them in publishing their exceptional works.”

As its influence grows, Wakeup Books has expanded its reach internationally, confident that its products will be appreciated worldwide. With nearly 60 titles already published, the team is planning to reach 100 by July. Vinod’s wife has also joined him as a co-founder and author, further fuelling their vision.