Revoke suspension of Chengalpattu teacher: EPS

CHENNAI: Condemning the suspension of a government school teacher in Chengalpattu district on charges of the posting comments against the State School Education Department, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged State government to revoke the order since the teacher’s message should have been taken in the right stride.

S Umamaheshwari, a English teacher at the government higher secondary school in Nellikuppam, was suspended recently on the charges of criticising the State government with regard to the education department activities in the social media.

With regard to suspension, the AIADMK leader claimed that Umamaheshwari had posted several messages on the improvement of school education in the State.

“She (teacher) has projected that 15,000 teachers were yet to be appointed and about 1,200 government schools were functioning only with a single teacher,” he pointed out.

Palaniswami claimed that the teacher also opined that though the State government had allocated Rs 3,200 crore for developing the infrastructure of the schools but there was no mention of the teacher’s recruitment.

“Instead of reviewing her messages to set right the issues, it is highly condemnable to suspend her,” he said adding “therefore, the DMK government should immediately revoke the teacher’s suspension order.”