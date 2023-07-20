Reviving, training younger generation in old art forms

CHENNAI: Pottery, sculpting, and Tanjore painting are ancient art forms that embody history, culture, and tradition of Tamil civilisation. The younger generation has made a resurgence for different artistic disciplines in the last decade, with many preferring to give up their monotonous desk jobs and becoming artists, who take pride in preserving their cultural past. Dewakar Chandran, the founder of Life and Art Academy, is one such person, who assists Chennaiites in learning about their cultural identity.

These traditional art forms have changed over time. Where and how it is carried out has shifted, to meet the needs of time and people. In this age, contemporary technology has transformed the premise of ancient arts, and the arts are presented in an innovative manner in accordance to the demands of the period in which art thrives.

Dewakar says, “Tanjore painting and sculpting, as well as pottery and ceramic art, have taken a new shape altogether. It has evolved into a refined art form. The old and the modern go hand in hand. The historical and cultural tradition is portrayed in an engaging and age-appropriate manner, without losing its fundamental essence.”

Dewakar Chandran

The other old art forms, like pottery, do not cease at throwing a piece on the wheel, and continue to grow and expand everyday. These century-old crafts have extensive cultural and traditional aspects, which represent Tamil history and identity. These old art styles have progressed from low to high art in the recent decade.

Dewakar states, “When it comes to pottery and sculpting, there is a renewal of understanding and respect that has been given to this field of art and artists. People, particularly those of this generation, are interested in learning about the traditional and historical aspects related to these art forms. Previous generations did not have this opportunity, and as a result, respect for these historical skills had declined in their generation. There was a generation gap, but thanks to this generation, the preceding generation is also gaining education.”

An entire lifetime is insufficient to comprehend and respect these creative forms in order to feel that raw connection to the land through these raw elements. Today, social media might have served an essential role in revitalising ancient artworks.

However, there are always hazards and unpleasant consequences that the technology employed to revitalize these traits can also annihilate with its claws.

Dewakar comments, “I doubt if people would take up pottery the same way it was done in the olden days when it was heavily labour-intensive. With modernisation, there is a risk that these traditional art forms would lose steam.

However, these art forms will evolve in some way, but they are here to stay, as seen by the revival of these art forms in the modern day. We must remember that the commercial aspect will always be present, but it is up to the young aspiring artistes to ensure that the cultural and traditional aspects are not compromised.”