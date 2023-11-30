Revisit designs of storm water drains: Anbumani reiterates GCC

CHENNAI: Urging the state government and Greater Chennai Corporation to expedite relief measures in rain affected areas, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss suggested revisiting the design of the storm water drains and making required changes.

In a statement, Anbumani said that roads are inundated and rainwater entered houses after heavy rains on Wednesday evening. "It is condemnable that sufficient measures have not been taken to mitigate. Several areas in the city and suburban areas have witnessed water stagnation for several feet. People in low-lying areas are affected without basic items including food items and vegetables. Several areas have been islands due to snap in transportation," he pointed out.

He alleged that despite direction from the chief minister, ministers are yet to hit the field and there is no action even after alerting the civic body's control room.

"As 800 kilometers of drains were constructed during the last two years, people hoped that stagnation would not occur. The amount of water stagnation in newly constructed areas is the same as the amount of water stagnation earlier, when drains were not constructed," he said.

Anbumani added that storm water drains in the city could not drain the rain water. "After the construction of the drains, this is the first time heavy rain occurred. I have already been urged to revisit the designs of the drains and modify them if needed. I reiterate the same," he said.

He urged the government and the civic body to expedite relief works and provide shelter to the affected people.