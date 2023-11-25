Revisit designs of storm water drain: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that water stagnation occurred in several areas of the city, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to reassess the designs of storm water drains and change designs accordingly.

"Due to rains on today (Saturday) morning, water stagnation has occurred in areas such as Mylapore, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, T Nagar and Tondiarpet. This has affected traffic. Moreover, people living in low lying areas could not venture out and their normal life has been affected, " the senior leader said in a statement.

He added that the issue of water stagnation even for a small rain continues. The city had suffered in the 2021 monsoon season following which the government formed a committee under Thiruppugazh Committee to study the city and recommend mitigation measures.

"Based on the committee report, storm water drains for more than 800km were constructed and works are continuing in some places. Several residents hoped that new drains will control water stagnation but today's (Saturday) rain has proved it wrong. Water stagnation is reduced only by 50 per cent or 70 per cent in the areas where drains were constructed. It is unknown what will happen to the city if heavy rains similar to 2021 occur, " he said.

While acknowledging the Chennai Corporation's measures to remove water from affected areas, Ramadoss opined that preventing water stagnation is the best flood management method.

"It is important to make the city as water-stagnation-free rather than making it Singara Chennai. The government and Chennai Corporation should take measures to achieve this. After the construction of storm water drains, the city has received a significant amount of rainfall now. But the truth is that the drains are struggling to drain the excess water, " he pointed out.

He urged the government to reassess the design and construction method of storm water drains and make required modifications. "Moreover, the government should implement other recommendations of the Thiruppugazh Committee, " he demanded.