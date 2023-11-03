Revised speed limit to come into effect tomorrow; Police seek public opinion

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai City Police announced new speed limits for different categories of vehicles on Wednesday to reduce the incidence of road accidents. The revised speed limits will come into effect on November 4.

In order to know the reception of this announcement, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has sought comments from people on social media site X.

According to the poll, about 30 percent voted that the new speed limit was very good, 15.9 percent said it was good, and 46 percent said it needed a change.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police officials said that decisions regarding the implementation of new speed restrictions will be taken based on public opinion.

As per the notification released on Wednesday, light motor vehicles (cars) can travel at a maximum speed of 60 km per hour (kmph), while two-wheelers can go up to 50 kmph. Heavy motor vehicles, including buses, lorries, and trucks, have to stick to a maximum speed of 50 kmph and autos at a speed of 40 km per hour. The metropolitan police have also announced that all types of vehicles should go at 30 kmph or less in residential areas.

It is to be noted that 68 percent of road accidents in the country occur due to overspeeding of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.