CHENNAI: The revenue officials recovered government property worth Rs 200 crores near St Thomas Mount on Wednesday.



The 50-cent government property in Butt Road near St Thomas Mount was given on lease to a group of people 50 years ago. However even after the lease agreement was over the group did not vacate the place and was using it for commercial reasons.

Recently, the Chengalpattu district collector Arun Raj ordered the revenue officials to recover the government property and following that, on Wednesday morning the Tambaram Revenue officials along with the police visited the spot, sealed a shop which was functioning there and demolished the old buildings in the land and recovered the property.

So far the revenue officials had recovered government property worth Rs. 2500 crores only in Butt Road.