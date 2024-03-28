Revenue official convicted in DVAC case for accepting bribe of ₹3,000

CHENNAI: A city court on Thursday convicted a revenue official of three years imprisonment after confirming her guilty demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 3,000 to transfer the patta to the complainant's wife name in 2021 in a DVAC case.

The court convicted the former senior draftsman, K Tamilselvi, who is now under suspension, for three years of imprisonment. DVAC said that the complainant, A Suresh, 35, of Korukkupet, met the draftsman, Tamilselvi, at the Tondiarpet tahsildar office, seeking transfer of patta in the land records from his name to his wife's.

Though the officials made the changes, he could not download the document.

Following this, the officials directed him to meet the draftsman to resolve the issue.

As she was handling the land record draftsman post in the taluk office, she demanded Rs. 4,000 as a bribe to draw the sketch and forward the same to the tahsildar for processing the patta name transfer.

After negotiation, Tamilselvi reduced the bribe demand from Rs.4,000 to Rs.3,000.

As the complainant didn't want to pay the bribe, he approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials and filed a formal complaint.

As per their direction, he handed over the chemical-laced currency notes when the DVAC officials nabbed her red-handed on July 16, 2021. After the trial, she was convicted by the court.