Revenue dept recovers govt property worth Rs 150 cr near Kathipara flyover

CHENNAI: The Revenue department on Monday recovered the government property worth Rs 150 crores that was encroached on for many years near the Kathipara grade separator.

The one-acre land which belongs to the Tamilnadu government near the Kathipara junction in Guindy was given for lease in 1967.

After the 40-year lease agreement was over the shops which were functioning in the place were not closed and it was continuing to operate.

Following that the Revenue officials filed a case in court and the court ordered the encroachers to pay Rs 35 crores as compensation to the government and hand over the property immediately.

However, even after the court order, there were no signs of shop owners vacating the place.

On Monday, based on the order of the Chengalpattu district collector, the Pallavaram Revenue officials who visited the spot along with the police sealed all the shops and placed a notice mentioning the property belongs to the Tamilnadu government.