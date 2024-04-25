Revenge saga comes to an end, Chennai woman, accomplices sentenced to life

CHENNAI: She survived a brutal attack six years ago which was the continuation of a revenge saga that unfolded since 2014 and has already claimed two lives. But, the criminal justice system has finally caught up with E Kavitha (48) and sentenced her for life in prison for the murder of a history-sheeter in Egmore, which she orchestrated to exact revenge for her husband's murder in 2014.

Kavitha and two others, K Chandrasekar and E Johnson, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court after finding them guilty of the murder of TV Senthil, a history-sheeter.

Senthil was hacked to death by Kavitha's hirelings on February 2015 after which Egmore police arrested the trio. Police investigations revealed that Senthil's murder was in response to the murder of Kavitha's husband Elumalai five months before that.

On October 28, 2014, Elumalai, an AIADMK functionary and a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Adambakkam, was on his routine morning walk when a gang intercepted him and hacked him to death.

According to the police, Kavitha and Elumalai were into real estate and also were small-time loan sharks, which attracted a lot of enmity. Senthil was among the accused arrested by the city police in connection with Elumalai's murder. Within months of his release on bail, Kavitha sent hirelings and executed him.

Kavitha was arrested along with Johnson and Chandrasekar, but the revenge saga did not end there. Three years after Senthil's murder, while the trial was under way, there was an attempt on Kavitha's life at her home in Adambakkam.

According to the police, a seven-member gang had gained entry through the back door and attacked her with sickles. Those arrested in the attempt to murder case included Senthil's foster son, Robin, who wanted to exact revenge for Senthil's death.

On Monday, the trial in Senthil's murder case reached its logical end and the sessions court held that the prosecution provided enough evidence to prove the guilt of the accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused. Police said Kavitha's two daughters were married off and living separately with their families.