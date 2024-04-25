Rev up your Sunday with vintage and modern cars

CHENNAI: Ranjit Pratap, a lover of classic cars, has been associated with car clubs in Chennai and across India for years. As the president of HCAI (Historical Cars Association of India) and a member of the Madras Heritage Motoring Club, he has played a key role in organising vintage car shows in the city. On April 28, HCAI and Cars and Coffee Chennai will be hosting a car show called ‘Back to the Future’ for car enthusiasts.

“In Chennai, there’s a small club called the Super Car Club of Chennai, consisting of youngsters who own supercars like Lamborghini, Porsche, and Ferrari. They gather monthly for a long drive and discuss car-related topics. Recently, they approached me for a collaboration. I’ve noticed the growing interest in old classic cars among youngsters. They are reaching out to collectors like me, eager to learn more about these vintage automobiles. It’s surprising because these cars are no longer in production, but it’s nice to see young people connecting with them. Their enthusiasm for classic cars is bridging the gap between generations and preserving automotive history. I’m encouraging them to start collecting old cars, and a few senior car enthusiasts like me are helping these youngsters in their journey to collect old cars,” Ranjit tells DT Next.

Ranjit with a 1960 Chevy Impala

He mentions that young people are increasingly interested in buying classic cars, particularly those made between 1955 and 1970. “It’s an interesting trend. A few collectors also focus on classic cars from 1970 to 1990, which has become quite popular. I wanted to support them and expand the community, so I’m hosting the car show in Chennai. Networking is vital among car enthusiasts as it helps them learn more about vintage and modern cars. It also allows young enthusiasts to connect with seasoned collectors. At car shows like this, senior collectors can share insights about their cars, providing valuable knowledge to the younger generation. There will be around 40-50 cars in total, including classic cars and supercars,” he explains. The ‘Back to the Future’ car show will be held on April 28 from 7 am to 10 pm at Hotel Turyaa Chennai, Perungudi.