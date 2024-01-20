Retd DGP's wife loses money to conmen online

CHENNAI: The wife of a retired Director General of Police (DGP) has filed a police complaint alleging that she was a victim of phishing attack by conmen who swindled Rs 5,000 from her bank account.

The victim, Rani Mahendran has filed a complaint with Nolambur police. She is the wife of retired DGP, Mahendran.

On December 12, last year, Rani received a message from a 'nationalised bank'. Believing it to be authentic, she clicked on a link that led her to a site and within minutes, Rs 5,000 was deducted from her account.

A complaint was provided at the Nolambur police station on Friday. Police have registered a case under sections 420 of IPC (cheating) and section 66D of the IT Act. A team has been formed to nab the suspects.