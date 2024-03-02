Retd DCP goes missing from home in Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: A 72-year-old man who retired as Deputy Commissioner of Police has been reported missing by his family members on Friday.



The missing former police officer has been identified as M Valli Nayagam. After joining the police force as a sub inspector in 1973, Valli Nayagam retired as a SP (Superintendent of Police) with his last posting as Deputy Commissioner of Police, St Thomas Mount district in 2011.

He has been living with his family at Vani Nagar in Valasaravakkam. Police sources said that his wife, Mala (70) has been infected with Cancer and has been undergoing treatment for the past few months.

The retired police officer who was upset over his wife being affected with Cancer had left his home during the early hours of Friday, but never returned home.

His son, Muthu Kumar (42) looked for his father and after a futile search, approached the Valasaravakkam police with a missing complaint.

Further investigations are on.