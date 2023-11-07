Resume bus service stopped due to bad roads: Iyyappanthangal residents

CHENNAI: Residents in Iyyapanthangal urge the authorities to resume services of small buses (Route No S23) between Iyyapanthangal and Kumananchavadi as the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) stopped the bus service three years ago.

P Senthil Kumar, a resident of Iyyappanthangal, said that the bus service was stopped before the outbreak of COVID-19 citing lower footfall and commencement of underground drainage works.

“Even after more than 3 years, the MTC is yet to resume the service. The bus was operated every one hour and there was significant footfall during morning and evening hours. The bus service covered Oil Mill Road, Noombal, Puliyambedu and Goparasa Nallur (Aravind Eye Hospital), “ he said.

He added that due to the damaged condition of Oil Mill Road that connects Iyyapanthangal and Kumananchavadi, the bus service is not yet resumed.

“Whenever we seek MTC to operate bus, they cite the damaged road as a reason, “ he riled.

Oil Mill Road, which is of a length of 1.2 kilometre, falling under Iyyapanthangal Panchayat and Greater Chennai Corporation. A portion extending upto 800 meters was repaired by the panchayat. But, the Chennai Corporation has not re-laid the 400 meters.

“The bus route covers Eri Karai Street too. But street, which is under the jurisdiction of Thiruverkadu Municipality, is also in damaged state. Concerned local bodies should repair the roads so that bus service could be resumed, “ he urged.

Senthil Kumar also pointed out Noombal Salai, under Thiruverkadu Municipality and parallel to Oil Mill Road, is also in bad shape as the authorities are yet to repair the road that was damaged during the underground drainage works.