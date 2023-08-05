Respite from heat as Chennaiites to witness rain from August 8

CHENNAI: Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu have started recording temperature close to 100 degree Fahrenheit and the trend is likely to continue, admit weather office sources. Though the maximum temperature was relative low during past few days, dry weather due to lack of rains will cause unesae for the next few days. The relief is expected from August 8.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicts moderate showers likely to occur over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai from August 8 to 10 due to westerly wind pattern.

"A wind trough is expected to form over the sea that would lead to change in the wind flow pattern, and coastal districts will receive westerly winds. Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over coastal districts including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore next week, " P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone center, RMC said.

In addition, other places in the state are expected to experience mild showers for the next few days. The centre forecasts maximum temperature will elevate by two to three degree Celsius than normal in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu. It might record around 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius. Due to hot and humid conditions, heat stress will be experienced in the state.

"Since the wind flow pattern is weaker towards Tamil Nadu, and cloud development has been blocked, it leads to an increase in the mercury level. However, the dry weather will prevail until a system is formed over the sea," said the official.

As strong wind reaches at a speed of 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting over 65 kmph prevails over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till August 8, the RMC issued a warning notice.