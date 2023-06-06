Respite from heat as Chennai receives rain

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, Chennaities experienced moderate rain that helped to ease the heat in the city and suburbs. The rain is likely to continue in a few places.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Nungambakkam recorded the highest temperature with 42.3 degree Celsius. The weather department issued a heatwave warning for Tamil Nadu, as the maximum temperature is likely to surge for the next two days.

Sudden downpour witnessed in several areas, including Egmore, Purasawalkam, Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chepauk and Pattinampakkam received rain on Tuesday. It has led to waterlogging and traffic gridlock in the city. Meenambakkam recorded 10.6 mm rainfall, Puzhal, Goodwill school Villivakkam of Tiruvallur district and ACS Medical college in Kancheepuram received 5.5 mm rainfall each.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and a neighborhood at 5.8 kilometer above mean sea level. So, light to moderate rain is expected to occur over a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. For Chennai and suburbs, sky conditions will be cloudy in the evening, and light to moderate showers are expected to occur for the next two days, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone warning center of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Meanwhile, the heatwave condition is likely to prevail at isolated pockets over interior Tamil Nadu. And the maximum temperature will increase further by two to four degree Celsius and likely to record around 39 degree Celsius and 41 degree Celsius.

On Tuesday, Nungambakkam recorded 42.3 degree Celsius, followed by Meenambakkam and Vellore with 42 degree Celsius, Tiruthani 41.5 degree Celsius and Karur 40 degree Celsius.