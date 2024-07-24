Resort this: A new way to experience the Indo-French town

CHENNAI: Nestled between a lush Ariyankuppam lagoons and the popular Paradise beach, Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay strikes the perfect balance between the Indo-French city with its cosmopolitan flair and inherent ambiance, and the lush waters, soft sands and every other pristine aspects of Mother Nature.

Set in Chinna Veerampattinam, a coastal fishing village of the small, yet varied Puducherry on the Southern coast of India, the Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay reflects Puducherry’s beautiful colonial architecture throughout its design. With Franco-Tamil inspired interiors and the use of Tamil materials, such as the classic Athangudi floor tiles from Chettinad, tourists can enjoy maximum comfort and wonderful views of the entire area and the lagoon in the 46 chalets and five pool villas.

Pool Villa

With experiences such as an outdoor swimming pool, a restaurant and standalone villas that overlook the garden, the serene resort features modern interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, well-furnished unit includes a TV, a cosy sitting area, a private bathroom and an open shower, bathrobes and a hairdryer. Subsequently, the guests can practice yoga, or enjoy relaxing massages and body treatments at the award-winning Bodhi Spa and catch sunsets in the evening sipping on the locally curated brews and gourmet eats.

Sunset Deck

The resort also offers morning Zumba lessons on the pool deck, stand-up paddling, trampoline fun and even a local boat ride in the Ariyankuppam backwaters. Along with the supervised Kid’s Zone, the resort welcomes even pets (dogs and cats) with uniquely designed facilities.



With the first salt-water pool on the coast, the resort celebrates the unique Franco-Tamil culture of Puducherry in its Bay Bistro, an all-day dining restaurant, offering a gourmet cuisine selection, prepared by internationally well-trained chefs. The dining experience presents a wide range of gastronomic delights that combine the flavours of French cuisine with the aromatic spices of Tamil food.

Salt Splash

Along with traditional Tamil dishes, the guests can enjoy crepes stuffed with spicy masala or a glass of fine French wine. Bay Bistro also serves a fine collection of local and international fresh seafood dishes along with drinks. The Great Kabab Factory, a contemporary and sophisticated Indian specialty restaurant in the Radisson, serves northwestern Indian food.



The lush and tropical surroundings are a delight for couples, who wish to host a romantic beach side wedding. They will be ably guided by the Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay’s expert team of catering professions.

Also, a short-drive offered from the resort will take guests to the picturesque white town, where colonial French architecture blends with Tamil bazaars.