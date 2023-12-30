Resolve issues on sewage stagnation, urge councillors

CHENNAI: The complaints against Metro Water board continues to haunt every council meeting. Ward members urge the local body to provide a permanent solution for issues on sewage stagnation and contaminated drinking water in the city.

They urge the corporation to take control of Metro Water issues to resolve them at the earliest.

K Madhivannan of Ward 121 pointed out that the city has pumping stations that were built over a decade ago despite the rapid increase in population and urbanisation. “This leads to overflow and sewage stagnation from residential and commercial buildings. The concerned department should construct a new pumping station with additional capacity of motor pumps to prevent sewage stagnation on the streets, which worsens especially during the monsoon season,” he added.

Chennaiites struggled with stagnated drainage water and were forced to walk in filthy water which were not cleared for over two weeks in many areas. Councillor M Radhika (Ward 174) lamented over the usage of a pumping station at Indira Nagar, Adyar, for 3 wards in the locality.

“The sewage pumping in Besant Nagar is not functioning properly and does not have enough capacity to pump out the sewage and prevent stagnation,” she stated. “Construct a pumping station at Shastri Nagar, and resolve Metro Water issues at the earliest.”

In response to the grievances, Mayor Priya said, “New pumping stations will be set up based on the availability of funds with the concerned department. The issues raised in the council meetings have been addressed by the Metro Water board.”

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar requested the Mayor to ensure that the Metro Water board “submitted a report on the problems raised by the councillors during the meeting, so that the ward members could be made aware of the issues addressed by the concerned department”.

Meanwhile, many ward councillors urged corporation officials to inform them about development works carried out in their respective wards. “Assistant engineers of the concerned areas should send information to ward members regarding the activities happening throughout the week. Also, have discussions about the developmental works being planned to avoid unnecessary commotion during the council meeting,” suggested N Ramalingam of Ward 106.