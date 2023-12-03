Residents surrender ration cards in protest against quarry

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at the Chengalpattu collectorate on Saturday as more than 350 residents of Thirukazhukundram taluk handed over their ration cards in protest claiming inaction over a stone quarry that is coming up close to their residential area.

A stone quarry belonging to Salem mines has been operating for nearly nine years at the Kunnavakkam village near Naduvakkarai. A few years ago, residents of the village petitioned the National Green Tribunal claiming that illegal mining was rampant in their area after which the quarry was ordered to pay Rs 7.6 crores as compensation. Following this, the collector allotted a place nearby to set up the quarry.

However, residents of the area protested against the allocation citing risk to the people living close by and petitioned the collector to cancel the permit. They said the quarry could cause respiratory issues to the residents and also pollute the groundwater.

When no action was initiated even after handing over more than 300 petitions and several protests, the residents handed over their ration cards to the collector, in protest. Following this novel protest, the district collector promised to take action immediately and stop the functioning of the quarry and resolve the issue. The protestors dispersed after getting assurance from the collector.