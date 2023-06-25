Residents say Perumbakkam lake is encroached upon

CHENNAI: Residents in Perumbakkam have expressed fear that a real estate firm is filling up Perumbakkam lake allegedly to construct an apartment.

A resident, who preferred to be anonymous, said that the water body close to a residential area behind Global Hospital is being filled up. “Soil from elsewhere is being brought in trucks and dumped into the water body. There has been an effort to level the lake in the last few weeks. However, the activity intensified a few days ago. This a blatant bid to encroach the lake. The government should stop the encroachment,” she urged.

The resident alleged that the filling is only carried out during night hours and huge noise is a disturbance for residents. She requested the concerned departments to verify whether the real estate firm is trying to encroach the lake or it has valid papers to claim ownership of the land.

“We do not have any means to verify land ownership details. However, looking at the site, it very much looks like a water body. So, the concerned officials should intervene and take action,” she demanded.

Meanwhile, David Manohar of Arappor Iyakkam said in a Twitter post that marshlands at Perumbakkam are being encroached at night by filling soil, next to Embassy Residency and behind Global Hospital. “Will the government stop this encroachment?” He raised a question on social media.

Responding to his tweet, some users recalled similar incidents in the city where attempts were made to encroach upon lakes and water bodies by big establishments. When asked, an official assured that a field verification will be done to verify the verification and promised action if an encroachment is confirmed.