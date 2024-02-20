Residents protested by hoisting black flags demanding govt to build subway linking East & West sides of Chromepet

CHENNAI: The residents of Chromepet protested by hoisting black flags demanding the government to construct a subway linking the East and West sides of Chromepet.

Chromepet, which is situated in the suburbs of Chennai is divided into East and West sides as the Railway track is situated in the middle.

The East side consists of areas like Lakshmi Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Radha Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Rayadu Nagar, and Barathi Nagar and has a total population of more than two lakhs. However, the residents were facing hard times in crossing between the east and west sides since the Railway gate would be closed often, and they had to wait for much time for the gate to open.

From 2007, the residents were requesting the officials to construct a subway for the vehicles to move freely.

After continuous requests in 2014, the Pallavaram Municipality decided to construct the Subway, and the officers from the Railways and Highways Department visited the spot, and the initial works for constructing the subway began. However, the work did not proceed further, and recently, the officials said that it's not possible to construct a subway for vehicles on the spot instead they can construct a pedestrian subway.

Meanwhile, the Subway was constructed in Radha Nagar but the staircase connecting the Chromepet Railway Station has been pending for many months.

Following that on Tuesday morning, the residents gathered near the National Highway in Chromepet and protested against the government by holding black flags.

They claimed that the government should provide them with a solution for both issues.

Soon. the police team from Chromepet, Pallavaram, and Chitlapakkam visited the spot and held peace talks with the protestors.

The police requested them to file a petition with the government again.

Later, the residents gave up the protest and said that their next protest would be in a huge manner if the government officials did not give them a proper response.