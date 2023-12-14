Residents of Pudupattinam village demand flood relief aid

MAHABALIPURAM: Residents of Puduppattinam village near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Thursday demanded that the District Collector should visit their village and provide relief aid to them, who have been living in the middle of the flood water that has not receded for 10 days.

More than 800 villagers living in Pudupattinam village, who have been stuck in the flood for ten days even after the landslide of cyclonic storm Michaung, have expressed their anguish that they have been completely ignored in the relief aid as the revenue authorities did not properly informed about their inundated areas.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident of Pudupattinam village said, "More than 800 residents of Ambedkar Nagar, Pallavan Nagar and Bharat Nagar of Pudupattinam village who lost our livelihood for five days due to the cyclonic storm Michaung, were stayed in relief camps. It has been five days since we returned to our village after the landslide of Michaung, but still, we are suffering from mental agony as we are unable to go out for our essential needs as the flood water that has surrounded our residences has not receded."

When asked about this, Gayathri Dhanabal, president of Pudupattinam gram panchayat said that the panchayat administration had adopted a resolution and sent a letter to the concerned officials urging them to visit the village and provide a flood relief aid to the villagers.