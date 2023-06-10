Residents nab couple stealing water pumps, hand over to cops

CHENNAI: A couple stealing water pumps, and inverters from homes in Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur was nabbed by the police on Friday. In recent weeks, residents in these area noticed that their water pumps and inverters fixed outside the house went missing. They filed a complaint with the Peerkankaranai police but the latter showed no interest in catching the culprits.

Following that, youngsters along with NGOs in those areas, checked CCTV footage and found that a couple on a bike stole motors and inverters in broad daylight.

On Friday, while monitoring the area, residents spotted the couple in New Perungalathur and the duo had 3 water pumps with them on the bike. Soon, residents intercepted them and informed the Peerkankaranai police. The couple was identified as Rajesh and Pooja from Mogappair, who had been involved in theft for the past two months. In Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur, they had looted over 7 water pumps and inverters from different houses. They were taken to the Peerkankaranai police station and further investigation is on.