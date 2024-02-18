Residents irked over concrete debris on road

CHENNAI: The last ten days have been difficult for the residents of VOC Nagar in Pullianthope because the concrete road, which the civic council has yet to lay,has been dug up. Residents bemoaned the contractors’ lack of effort in clearing the trash, which has left the people in the area in danger. There has been no response from the zonal level officers despite repeated complaints.

Recently,the metro water board carried out underground pipeline work for drinking water in the area, and the local body authorities ensured the road would be laid after the service department completed the work. “The works have finished and the corporation contractor dug up the concrete road to lay tar road at VOC Nagar third Street. The workers never bothered to clear the debris and the street looks messy and poses a threat to the residents and motorists to use the road,” rued V Sathiabalan, a civic activist. Residents recollected that a similar situation occurred at VOC nagar first and second street where the concrete road was dug and the corporation failed to remove the debris for ten days.

The zonal official of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone laid the road after an article carried in DT Next inAugust 2023. Locals have a tough time walking on the concrete waste.

The ambulances are not able to enter the street due to the messy road conditions, and the residents have parked their vehicles on the parallel road. Residents are worried about mishaps especially among the senior citizens and children in the area.”Suchincidents have become a common issue in the area.

The contractors do not followthe protocols issued by the Chennai corporation authorities. ‘‘There was no inspection or steps taken to resolve the issue, “ said R Saravanan, a resident.

When contacted a senior official of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) said road relaying work at VOC Nagar first street has been started. The authorities would ensure to remove the debris and relay tar roads soon.