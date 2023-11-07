Residents demand basic facilities, block Vandalur-Walajabad road

CHENNAI: Residents of Panapakkam village near Padappai blocked the Vandalur-Walajabad road on Monday, demanding the Kancheepuram district administration to give them basic facilities.

A few years ago, the State government, while evacuating the encroachments in Chennai, shifted 2,500 families to the quarters in Navalur in Panapakkam village.

However, there were no basic facilities like roads, drinking water, or street lights. Even garbage pickers were not visiting the area.

“The primary health centre does not have proper facilities. We’ve sent petitions to the district collector, and Kundrathur tahsildar many times but nobody has done anything about it till now,” fume residents. On Monday morning, hundreds of people gathered on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road and demanded the district administration to provide the basic facilities.

The Manimangalam and Sriperumbudur police who visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors but the latter was not ready to leave until they got a confirmation from the administration. This affected flow for more than two hours in the area.

Later, the Kundrathur tahsildar visited the spot and promised the irate residents that new roads and street lights would be provided. He also assured them that they would get all the facilities very soon.

Pacified for the time-being, residents gave up the protest and dispersed from the main road.