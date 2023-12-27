Residents are safe, normalcy returns: Coromandel International Limited

CHENNAI: While acknowledging that a "few members" in the local community expressed discomfort, the Coromandel International Limited has said that all the residents are safe and normalcy is restored in the affected areas.

In a statement, the fertilizer company said as a part of routine operation, abnormality on Tuesday at 11.30pm in the ammonia unloading subsea pipeline near shoreline, outside the plant premises was noticed. "Our Standard Operating Procedure activated immediately, and we have isolated the ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time, " the statement said.

The statement added that during the process, few members in the local community expressed discomfort and were given medical attention immediately. "All are safe and normalcy is restored. We have informed relevant authorities about the incident. Coromandel has always adhered to the highest safety standards and emergency response system, " it added.

However, the state government has directed the Coromandel International Limited to halt decanting of Ammonia from ship until the faulty pipelines are fixed.

The TNPCB, in a letter, has warned the Coromandel International Limited of action under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act if the company fails to comply with directions. Coromandel International Limited should avail NOC from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health before restarting the plant.